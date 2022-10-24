Matt Smith reveals ‘Doctor Who’ put more pressure on him

Matt Smith stars as Prince Daemon Targaryen in HBO’s House of the Dragon.

Previously played The Eleventh Doctor on BBC’s Doctor Who.

He felt more pressure playing David Tennant’s Doctor than his current role.

Matt Smith stars as Prince Daemon Targaryen in HBO’s House of the Dragon. To succeed in a variety of parts with differing degrees of expectations and legacies linked to each one, an actor must be talented and competent.

Viewers have the luxury of witnessing one such talented actor in action in Matt Smith. For his depiction of Prince Daemon Targaryen in HBO’s House of the Dragon, Smith has had a stellar career thus far.

Many people have praised him for the role he played on the show, and his captivating persona seems to have won over many of the viewers.

However, we had The Doctor before we encountered Daemon. Smith replaced David Tennant as the Eleventh Doctor on the renowned television programme Doctor Who from 2010 until 2013.

The actor recently discussed the strain of playing two characters and which one affected him more.

Smith admits that the strain he felt when portraying the Eleventh Doctor was much more than the pressure he is currently under with House of the Dragon in an interview.

He mentions, “the focus on that job is enormous,” in reference to Doctor Who.

“The pressure that came with Doctor Who is extraordinary. On this, you’re sharing it with like 10 other actors. Doctor Who is Doctor Who, Hamlet is Hamlet, you know? I was 26 [when I was cast] and I don’t know if I’ll ever feel pressure like that again. In Britain, anyway, the focus on that job is enormous. [“House of the Dragon”] is a huge global franchise, or so they tell me, but I just go to work in a studio in Watford and try to get the lines in the right order. I think that everyone who leaves Doctor Who will forever miss Doctor Who, because it doesn’t get any better. He is the most glorious character. To live with the idea of being able to time travel is f—ing amazing. It’s limitless. It’s a tough part to leave.”

Smith has performed admirably in both situations, regardless of the part he is playing or the pressure he may or may not feel.

For all intents and purposes, his character Daemon has developed into a more shrewd figure throughout the first season.

However, as evidenced by his interaction with Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) in the season finale, he is still very much prone to flashes of rashness. However, their combination will certainly be a strong force in the ensuing conflict.

Since Smith’s departure, the previous job has advanced to new levels. Peter Capaldi, who played the Twelfth Doctor after his departure, and Jodie Whittaker, who played the Thirteenth Doctor up until very recently, both succeeded him in the title of The Doctor.

Whittaker’s tenure as the Doctor is coming to an end, and Tennant, Smith’s predecessor in the position, will take over as the Fourteenth Doctor after the Doctor regenerates.

Fans had anticipated that Ncuti Gatwa, who had been previously confirmed, would assume the role; however, Tennant, who is seen in a recent clip, will be laying the groundwork for the Fifteenth Doctor.

