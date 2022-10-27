Matthew Perry apologizes to Keanu Reeves for memoir diss

Matthew Perry has apologized for making fun of Keanu Reeves.

He had been reflecting on the deaths of River Phoenix and Heath Ledger.

“I just chose a random name, my mistake,” he told earlier this month.

Matthew Perry has apologized after parts from his upcoming memoir appeared to make fun of Keanu Reeves.

The Friends star has apologized following the publication of an excerpt from his upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, in which Perry questioned why “Keanu Reeves still walks among us” while reflecting on a few deaths, including those of River Phoenix and Heath Ledger.

In an interview with People on October 26, the actor admitted, “I’m actually a big fan of Keanu.” “I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead.”

Perry initially brought up the John Wick star in his reflections on Phoenix’s impact in his personal biography, which also includes details of his fight with addiction.

(Phoenix, who acted alongside Perry in the movie A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon, passed away in 1993 after overdosing on drugs.)

In a passage from his memoir, River writes, River was a beautiful man, inside and out—too beautiful for this world, it turned out.”

“It always seems to be the really talented guys who go down. Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?”

“River was a better actor than me; I was funnier,” he continued.

“But I certainly held my own in our scenes—no small feat, when I look back decades later.”

In another place, Perry mentioned Reeves when recalling his own response to the 1997 passing of Saturday Night Live actor Chris Farley.

“His disease had progressed faster than mine had. (Plus, I had a healthy fear of the word ‘heroin,’ a fear we did not share),” he composed.

“I punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room wall when I found out. Keanu Reeves walks among us. I had to promote ‘Almost Heroes’ two weeks after he died; I found myself publicly discussing his death from drugs and alcohol. I was high the entire time.”

Reeves’ agent has been contacted by E! News for a response.

On November 1st, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing will be available.