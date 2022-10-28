Advertisement
  • Matthew Perry’s new memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, hits shelves this week.
  • The actor played Chandler Bing on the hit NBC show from 1994 to 2004.
  •  His new memoir, The Easy A, will be released on November 1st.
Although Matthew Perry is open about the Friends cast in his memoir, he still doesn’t expect they will read it.

“Why would they read it? I don’t know,” Perry, 53, told GQ in an interview published on Thursday, October 27. “Because, you know, who cares? Addicts are going to care about this, and fans of Friends are going to care about this. But the cast is not going to really care about this.” 

The Fools Rush In actor starred as Chandler Bing in the hit NBC comedy from 1994 to 2004 opposite Jennifer AnistonCourteney CoxDavid SchwimmerMatt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow. 

While Perry claims that none of his former cast members will be interested in his new book, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly earlier this week that 53-year-old Aniston is someone the 17 Again actor has previously been able to rely on.

“She always took time to listen to him, even when she was busy or had her own issues to deal with,” the insider shared, noting that Perry feels like the “people who stood by him when the chips were down” — including the Morning Show actress — are the ones who “saved his life” and “gave him the will to carry on.”

The Three to Tango actor, for his part, has been open about how Aniston checked in on him more than his other Friends costars over the years. “She was the one that reached out the most,” Perry told Diane Sawyer during his October 21 interview with ABC. “I’m really grateful to her for that.”

The Breakup star was also the first person to confront the Massachusetts native about his drinking habits while they were shooting the hit sitcom. 

“Jen thought of the cast as her family. She still does, but back then even more so because they were together all the time and making it on the fame ladder together,” a second insider exclusively revealed to Us. “They all had their demons and temptations to manage in one way or other, but for Matthew especially it boiled down to  getting a grip on his addictions.” 

According to the insider, Perry was “by far the most frail member of the cast,” which caused Aniston to worry “enormously” about him.

Everything Matthew Perry’s Friends Cast Members Have Said About His Problems
The Horrible Bosses actor may not read the Birds of America actor’s book, but one former friend has already done so. The memoir’s forward was written by Kudrow, 59, and is scheduled to be released on November 1st.

“It’s a hideous disease, and he has a tough version of it. What’s not changing is his will to keep going, keep fighting and keep living,” the Easy A star told the New York Times for a story published on Sunday, October 23. “I love Matthew a lot. We’re part of a family. I’m basically ending this with ‘I’ll be there for you’ [the Friends theme song], but it’s true. I’ll always be there for him.”

Matthew Perry apologizes to Keanu Reeves for memoir diss
Matthew Perry apologizes to Keanu Reeves for memoir diss

Matthew Perry has apologized for making fun of Keanu Reeves. He had...

