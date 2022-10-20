Matthew Perry of “Friends” says he nearly died from narcotics

Matthew Perry once took 55 Vicodin pills per day and weighed 128 pounds.

Doctors told that he only had a “2 percent chance to live” after his colon burst.

The facts of Perry’s drug abuse will be covered in his planned book.

Advertisement

Matthew Perry disclosed that he only had a 2 percent chance of survival when his colon burst due to opioid addiction back in 2018, as he prepares to release his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.

The former friend of Friends revealed to People Magazine that he had a colostomy bag for nine months and spent two weeks in a coma as well as five months in the hospital.

The actor initially claimed that he had experienced a stomach perforation, but the truth was entirely different.

When Perry was initially brought to the hospital, the doctors informed his family that “I had a 2 percent chance to live.”

“I was put on a thing called an ECMO machine, which does all the breathing for your heart and your lungs. And that’s called a Hail Mary. No one survives that,” he continued.

Perry said to the publication that his alcohol addiction began when he was cast in the show. Perry gained notoriety for his role as Chandler Bing in the popular TV sitcom.

Advertisement

“I could handle it, kind of. But by the time I was 34, I was really entrenched in a lot of trouble,” he admitted. “But there were years that I was sober during that time.”

“Season 9 was the year that I was sober the whole way through. And guess which season I got nominated for best actor? I was like, ‘That should tell me something.'”

Perry once took 55 Vicodin per day and weighed just 128 pounds while he was starring in the comedy series from the 1990s.

“I didn’t know how to stop,” Perry remarked. “If the police came over to my house and said, ‘If you drink tonight, we’re going to take you to jail,’ I’d start packing.”

“I couldn’t stop because the disease and the addiction is progressive. So it gets worse and worse as you grow older.”

He stopped using narcotics, though, after hearing something from his therapist. When Perry next considered taking Oxycontin, her therapist advised her to ‘The next time you think about taking Oxycontin, just think about having a colostomy bag for the rest of your life,'” Perry recalled this advice.

Advertisement

He said, “And a little window opened and I crawled through it and I no longer want Oxycontin anymore.”

After 15 visits to rehab, Perry declared, “I’m pretty healthy now,” but “I’ve got to not go to the gym much more, because I don’t want to only be able to play superheroes. But no, I’m a pretty healthy guy right now.”

The facts of Perry’s drug abuse will be covered in his planned book, which is expected to be published on November 1st, 2022.

Also Read Did you know? Matthew Perry once confessed his love for ‘Friends’ co-star Courteney Cox Courtney Cox celebrated her 58th birthday on 15 july on the occasion,...