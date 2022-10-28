Max Greenfield’s character in “New Girl” may return.

The actor said he’d be open to a reboot, but with one stipulation.

New Girl ended in 2018 after seven seasons.

Max Greenfield isn’t strictly against going back to a specific loft in Los Angeles.

The Winston Schmidt character on New Girl may return, but with one stipulation, the actor said.

“I think if Liz [Meriwether] wanted to do it, who created the show, obviously, she thought there was some way back in,” Greenfield exclusively told E! News, “it would definitely be something I would be open to, but it’s tough.”

Greenfield said he was hesitant toward the idea of a reboot given the effort that went into concluding the series.

“I thought Lisa Kudrow said something really insightful when they were doing the Friends reunion,” Greenfield said, “which was the writers worked really hard on wrapping it all up in a way that was hopefully satisfying to the audience and satisfying to these characters.”

He continued, “If you go back into it, it means you got to undo that, and that to me is argument enough to really question whether to go back or not. The other part of it is, ‘It wasn’t that long ago.'”

After seven seasons, Zooey Deschanel’s New Girl came to an end in 2018.

Outside of television, Greenfield is concentrating on creating children’s books, albeit his intended audience is kids who don’t enjoy reading, much like his daughter Lilly, 12, and son Ozzie, 7, who he has with his wife Tess Sanchez.

Greenfield said his second book—This Book Is Not a Present, which is out now—is “an ode to his son,” who wants “anything other than a book” for gifts. In fact, he strongly prefers Legos and video games, as The Neighborhood actor painfully learned when he tried to surprise him with his first book, I Don’t Want to Read This Book, published November 2021.

“I try to get my son and I videotaped him and I said, ‘Listen, I got a present for you,'” Greenfield said. “And he goes, ‘Oh, is it a Lego video game?,’ which I don’t know if that’s even a thing, but he just was overwhelmed with the idea that he was about to get something.”

He added, “I said, ‘It’s a book.’ And he got so mad. He screamed and then he punched me.”

The 7-year-old might’ve had a change of heart since then, though, as Greenfield notes he “relates very much” to the second book.

“I was forced to dedicate it to him, but he loves it, and he takes such ownership of it,” Greenfield said. “And now he wants me to come read it to their school and he’s like, ‘Can I give this to my friend Rory?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, man, whatever you want to do.'”

