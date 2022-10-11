Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Maya Ali and Emmad Irfani’s film releases this year

Maya Ali and Emmad Irfani’s film releases this year

Articles
Advertisement
Maya Ali and Emmad Irfani’s film releases this year

Maya Ali and Emmad Irfani’s film releases this year

Advertisement
  • Aasmaan Bolay Ga (ABG) is a film starring Maya Ali and Emmad Irfani that has been in the works for quite a while.
  • The Cheekh actor disclosed to a local news outlet that the Shoaib Mansoor-directed film could be released by the end of the year.
  • Irfani discussed his role, the production, and much more.
Advertisement

Aasmaan Bolay Ga (ABG) is a film starring Maya Ali and Emmad Irfani that has been in the works for quite a while.

The Cheekh actor disclosed to a local news outlet that the Shoaib Mansoor-directed film could be released by the end of the year.

Irfani discussed his role, the production, and much more. Moreover, he disclosed the anticipated publication date. “We’re looking [to release the film] at the end of this year. We’re working on the date, I hope [it’s] December or January.”

The Jalan actor also discussed his role and the significance of portraying him, “It all started with a phone call some two or two and a half years ago and it sounded too good to be true. The character is a Pakistan Air Force F-16 pilot, one of my childhood dreams was to fly an F-16. I think a lot of my desires have been fulfilled in this film.”

The actor also disclosed a substantial portion of the cast. “The central characters, the female lead and male leads are Maya Ali and myself.’

“Other than that, there are some very important characters like Noman Ali Khan Sitara-e-Jurat, who’s being played by Asim Kakakhel, and Hassan Siddiqui Tamgha-i-Jurat, that’s being played by Qasim Ben Tariq and Noreen Gulwani is playing a very important role and Adnan Jaffar.” he said.

Advertisement

Also Read

Maya Ali & Bilal Ashraf dating rumors goes viral
Maya Ali & Bilal Ashraf dating rumors goes viral

Everyone loves it when celebrities get together. People often start to ship...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Faisal Quraishi criticizing Pakistani drama's content
Faisal Quraishi criticizing Pakistani drama's content
Natasha Lakhani and her family attend a wedding reception
Natasha Lakhani and her family attend a wedding reception
Loren fights back at parents assumption she's a doormat '90 day'
Loren fights back at parents assumption she's a doormat '90 day'
Alizeh Shah's new bold photos break the internet
Alizeh Shah's new bold photos break the internet
Ananya Panday honours her parents' 25th wedding anniversary
Ananya Panday honours her parents' 25th wedding anniversary
Sanam Saeed talks for well-being of Pakistani Cinema over Indians
Sanam Saeed talks for well-being of Pakistani Cinema over Indians
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story