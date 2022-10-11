Maya Ali and Emmad Irfani’s film releases this year

Aasmaan Bolay Ga (ABG) is a film starring Maya Ali and Emmad Irfani that has been in the works for quite a while.

Irfani discussed his role, the production, and much more. Moreover, he disclosed the anticipated publication date. “We’re looking [to release the film] at the end of this year. We’re working on the date, I hope [it’s] December or January.”

The Jalan actor also discussed his role and the significance of portraying him, “It all started with a phone call some two or two and a half years ago and it sounded too good to be true. The character is a Pakistan Air Force F-16 pilot, one of my childhood dreams was to fly an F-16. I think a lot of my desires have been fulfilled in this film.”

The actor also disclosed a substantial portion of the cast. “The central characters, the female lead and male leads are Maya Ali and myself.’

“Other than that, there are some very important characters like Noman Ali Khan Sitara-e-Jurat, who’s being played by Asim Kakakhel, and Hassan Siddiqui Tamgha-i-Jurat, that’s being played by Qasim Ben Tariq and Noreen Gulwani is playing a very important role and Adnan Jaffar.” he said.

