Maya Ali reveals there is no ‘Banda’ in her life in humorous video

  • Maya Ali becomes a business owner and makes her own clothes.
  • The actress shared a video in which she can be seen mimicking dialogues.

Maya Ali is a great actress, but she is also smart and good at running a business. Many young girls look up to Maya because of how she came into the drama world and dominated it with her performances, then went on to become a huge movie star with her first movie Teefa in Trouble.

Maya Ali has also become a business owner and makes her own clothes. Maya Pret a Porter focuses on traditional designs, and the fact that Maya Ali’s beauty shines through in different shots makes the finished outfits look even better.

Recently, taking to her Instagram account the actress shared a video in which she can be seen mimicking dialogues.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali)

In the video, she said that she wants to dedicate a song to her ‘banda’ and then takes a pause and revealed there is no banda in her life.

