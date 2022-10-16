Maya Ali reveals there is no ‘Banda’ in her life in humorous video

Maya Ali becomes a business owner and makes her own clothes.

The actress shared a video in which she can be seen mimicking dialogues.

Maya Ali is a great actress, but she is also smart and good at running a business. Many young girls look up to Maya because of how she came into the drama world and dominated it with her performances, then went on to become a huge movie star with her first movie Teefa in Trouble.

Advertisement

Maya Ali has also become a business owner and makes her own clothes. Maya Pret a Porter focuses on traditional designs, and the fact that Maya Ali’s beauty shines through in different shots makes the finished outfits look even better.

Recently, taking to her Instagram account the actress shared a video in which she can be seen mimicking dialogues.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali)

Advertisement

In the video, she said that she wants to dedicate a song to her ‘banda’ and then takes a pause and revealed there is no banda in her life.

Also Read Maya Ali and Emmad Irfani’s film releases this year Aasmaan Bolay Ga (ABG) is a film starring Maya Ali and Emmad...