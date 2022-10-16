Advertisement
Maya Khan returns to acting with her new work 'Rukhsati'

Articles
  • Maya Khan has made a strong return to acting.
  • “Rauksati,” her short film, is now available on the online platform See Prime.

Maya Khan, a Pakistani TV host who hasn’t been on screen for a long time, has made a strong return to acting after a big change in her appearance.

“Rauksati,” her short film, is now available on the online platform See Prime. Gul e Rana, Tanisha Shamim, and Farhad Riaz are in the movie.

The story, which was directed by Badar Mahmoom, is about the social problem of abuse in the home. Maya Khan’s acting was so good that she perfectly showed how angry these victims are at their own families when they don’t help them through hard times.

 

Maya Khan got her start in the industry as a child star and voice actor. Later, when she started hosting morning shows on different news channels, she became very popular. In the play “Aik Mohabbat Sau Afsanay,” she played her first part. She was also the main character in the drama series Laila Majnu.

