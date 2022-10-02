Advertisement
  • Meera Jee and Amna Ilyas are preparing for an untitled or unannounced production.
  • The Baaji actresses are seen in a clip from their next film sporting traditional Rajasthani attire.
  • Their fans have been eager to see them on screen together once more.
Meera Jee and Amna Ilyas are the two outstanding and well-known actresses from Lollywood, who are preparing for an untitled or unannounced production.

The Baaji actresses are seen in a clip from their next film sporting traditional Rajasthani attire. The actresses’ fans have been eager to see them on screen together once more.

In Baaji, Meera and Amna previously collaborated. The video clip doing the rounds on social media platforms shows how much respect both actresses have for one another.

The Ready Steady No and Jab Tak Hain Hum actress and performer looked stunning in the BTS of the untitled project.

Take a look:

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Regarding her professional career, Meera most recently appeared in Baaji and Parey Hut Love. She will next be featured in Chaa Jaa Re and Oscar.

