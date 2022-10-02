Meg Bellamy will play Princess of Wales in “The Crown”

Meg Bellamy will play Kate Middleton in the sixth season of The Crown.

A flashback photo of Meg dressed as Miss Trunchbull from Matilda has gone viral on social media.

Meg Bellamy, who will play Kate Middleton in the sixth season of the Netflix series, stunned fans by performing in “a far less glamorous role” in the past.

Advertisement

A flashback photo of Meg dressed as the Miss Trunchbull from Matilda has gone viral on social media, shocking fans.

The 19-year-old actress can be seen in the picture sporting a military-inspired costume, a thick leather belt, and her trademark riding crop in one hand.

In the meantime, Meg’s previous teacher Claire Louise Rosser told the Sunday Mirror that she was “ridiculously humble” and quite similar to Middleton.

She added, “Meg is similar and ridiculously humble. She was very popular, the type of student you had to encourage to come forward. She wasn’t loud or a drama diva – she was quite reserved, she had amazing attendance, and was always on time and would do what was asked.”

Meg will make her debut appearance in the divisive Netflix series The Crown in the final season of The Crown, playing the Princess of Wales.

Also Read The Rings of Power defeated House of the Dragon in rankings Amazon's "The Rings of Power" beat out HBO's "House of the Dragon"...

Advertisement