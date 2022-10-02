Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meg Bellamy will play Princess of Wales in “The Crown”

Meg Bellamy will play Princess of Wales in “The Crown”

Articles
Advertisement
Meg Bellamy will play Princess of Wales in “The Crown”

Meg Bellamy will play Princess of Wales in “The Crown”

Advertisement
  • Meg Bellamy will play Kate Middleton in the sixth season of The Crown.
  • A flashback photo of Meg dressed as Miss Trunchbull from Matilda has gone viral on social media.

Meg Bellamy, who will play Kate Middleton in the sixth season of the Netflix series, stunned fans by performing in “a far less glamorous role” in the past.

Advertisement

A flashback photo of Meg dressed as the Miss Trunchbull from Matilda has gone viral on social media, shocking fans.

The 19-year-old actress can be seen in the picture sporting a military-inspired costume, a thick leather belt, and her trademark riding crop in one hand.

In the meantime, Meg’s previous teacher Claire Louise Rosser told the Sunday Mirror that she was “ridiculously humble” and quite similar to Middleton.

She added, “Meg is similar and ridiculously humble. She was very popular, the type of student you had to encourage to come forward. She wasn’t loud or a drama diva – she was quite reserved, she had amazing attendance, and was always on time and would do what was asked.”

Meg will make her debut appearance in the divisive Netflix series The Crown in the final season of The Crown, playing the Princess of Wales.

Also Read

The Rings of Power defeated House of the Dragon in rankings
The Rings of Power defeated House of the Dragon in rankings

Amazon's "The Rings of Power" beat out HBO's "House of the Dragon"...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Claire Danes, Hugh Dancy expecting 3rd baby
Claire Danes, Hugh Dancy expecting 3rd baby
Review of drama Meri Shehzadi Episode 16: Dania makes yet another concession
Review of drama Meri Shehzadi Episode 16: Dania makes yet another concession
Sonam Kapoor & Anil Kapoor were spotted at Mumbai airport
Sonam Kapoor & Anil Kapoor were spotted at Mumbai airport
Aamir Khan fashionable moustache in a video goes viral
Aamir Khan fashionable moustache in a video goes viral
Pakistani Tiktoker Ayesha responds to her
Pakistani Tiktoker Ayesha responds to her "fake" dancing video
Camilla is
Camilla is "determined" to embarrass Kate Middleton
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story