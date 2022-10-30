Megan Fox and MGK attends Casamigos Halloween party

Megan Fox and Machine Gun. Kelly dressed up as Pamela Anderson and ex-Tommy Lee for Halloween.

The divorced couple’s relationship inspired the Hulu drama miniseries, Pam & Tommy.

The Baywatch actress and Mötley Crüe drummer replicated their 1995 Hard Rock Hotel & Casino opening night outfits.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attended the annual star-studded Casamigos Halloween party dressed up as one of the most iconic celeb couples of all time: Pamela Anderson and ex-Tommy Lee

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly channeled Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee at the Casamigos Halloween party on Oct. 28.

The divorced couple's crazy, passionate '90s relationship and stolen private sex tape inspired this year's Hulu drama miniseries Pam & Tommy. Megan and MGK, famed for their divisive emo fashions and theatrical vows of love, replicated Baywatch actress and Mötley Crüe drummer's 1995 Hard Rock Hotel & Casino opening night outfits.

Megan, with blonde hair, wore a duplicate of the actress’ latex red and pink tiny dress, while MGK dressed a white tank top, leather pants, and painted his bleached blond hair dark brown.

Advertisement Megan later shared on Instagram photos showing herself and MGK mirroring some of Pamela and Tommy’s poses. The Transformers actress captioned her post, “But are these even costumes.”

Megan was not the only Pamela-costumed Casamigos Halloween party guest. Emma Hernan, who plays Baywatch’s C.J., appeared in a red swimsuit.

