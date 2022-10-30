Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Megan Fox and MGK attends the annual star-studded Casamigos Halloween party
Megan Fox and MGK attends the annual star-studded Casamigos Halloween party

Megan Fox and MGK attends the annual star-studded Casamigos Halloween party

Articles
Advertisement
Megan Fox and MGK attends the annual star-studded Casamigos Halloween party

Megan Fox and MGK attends Casamigos Halloween party

Advertisement
  • Megan Fox and Machine Gun. Kelly dressed up as Pamela Anderson and ex-Tommy Lee for Halloween.
  • The divorced couple’s relationship inspired the Hulu drama miniseries, Pam & Tommy.
  • The Baywatch actress and Mötley Crüe drummer replicated their 1995 Hard Rock Hotel & Casino opening night outfits.
Advertisement

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attended the annual star-studded Casamigos Halloween party dressed up as one of the most iconic celeb couples of all time: Pamela Anderson and ex-Tommy Lee

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly channeled Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee at the Casamigos Halloween party on Oct. 28.

The divorced couple’s crazy, passionate ’90s relationship and stolen private sex tape inspired this year’s Hulu drama miniseries Pam & Tommy. Megan and MGK, famed for their divisive emo fashions and theatrical vows of love, replicated Baywatch actress and Mötley Crüe drummer’s 1995 Hard Rock Hotel & Casino opening night outfits.

Megan, with blonde hair, wore a duplicate of the actress’ latex red and pink tiny dress, while MGK dressed a white tank top, leather pants, and painted his bleached blond hair dark brown.

Advertisement

Megan later shared on Instagram photos showing herself and MGK mirroring some of Pamela and Tommy’s poses. The Transformers actress captioned her post, “But are these even costumes.”

Halloween 2022, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Tommy Lee, Pamela Anderson, 1995

Megan was not the only Pamela-costumed Casamigos Halloween party guest. Emma Hernan, who plays Baywatch’s C.J., appeared in a red swimsuit.
Advertisement

Also Read

Megan Fox shows love to Machine Gun Kelly on his Instagram Post
Megan Fox shows love to Machine Gun Kelly on his Instagram Post

Megan Mulligan commented on her fiance's Instagram post about starting a family....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Rupert Grint needs acting break after work on 'Harry Potter'
Rupert Grint needs acting break after work on 'Harry Potter'
King Charles condemns on Peshawar Police Line blast
King Charles condemns on Peshawar Police Line blast
Ashton Kutcher apologises to Harry Styles over awkward karaoke mix up
Ashton Kutcher apologises to Harry Styles over awkward karaoke mix up
Prince Harry's publisher in crisis as high-profile figures resign after Spare release
Prince Harry's publisher in crisis as high-profile figures resign after Spare release
Meera failed to recognize several well-known Pakistani celebrities
Meera failed to recognize several well-known Pakistani celebrities
Iranian film director goes on hunger strike in prison
Iranian film director goes on hunger strike in prison
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story