Megan Fox shares her new look, becoming more like Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall

Megan Fox’s followers believe a new Instagram photo depicts the actress as Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner.

They implore the actress to stop touching her face.

Megan, 36, was also overwhelmed with words of support from her fans.

Megan Fox stunned her followers with her new look when she posted a series of photos on Thursday.

Machine Gun In her most recent social media post, Megan, Kelly’s beau, stated that Kelly was exhibiting “pick me up energy.” While her fans responded to her message, one asked, “Are you becoming a Kardashian?”

The second stated: “Do not further harm yourself. You are gorgeous! Be unique, not like everyone else. You desire your own style.”

Followers were quick to notice that the title of the book on Megan’s lap was “Moon Spells” in the final image in the series.

“My fav witch,” a fan declared. One more added: “That last slide!! let’s do some moon spells pls.” And a third wrote: “Cool book. I totally like reading too.”

Megan Fox, 36, was also overwhelmed with words of support from her fans, one of which read, “Are you kidding? You’re lovely!”

