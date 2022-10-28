Megan Fox shows love to Machine Gun Kelly on his Instagram Post

Megan Mulligan commented on her fiance’s Instagram post about starting a family.

She referred to him as “exquisitely, devastatingly handsome” and “6 foot 5?”.

Jennifer’s Body actress Megan Mulligan proposed to Machine Gun Kelly in January.

The Jennifer’s Body actress recently commented on Machine Gun Kelly’s Instagram post in support of her fiance and to suggest starting a family.

“Never has anyone with better bone structure walked this earth,” Megan wrote under MGK’s Oct. 26 Instagram post. “Exquisitely, devastatingly handsome. And 6 foot 5? Kill me or get me pregnant. Those are the only options.”

Megan’s thumb-stopping message was placed under a snap of MGK at the TIME 100 Next Gala in New York City on Oct. 25. For that event, MGK, real name Colson Baker, sported a sheer body corset paired with black patent leather pants. Meanwhile, Megan wore a gold Maison Yeya gown.

Megan’s nod towards expanding their family comes after Machine Gun Kelly turned heads at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, when halfway through his performance of a song, he announced, “this is for our unborn child.”

Megan, who proposed to MGK in January, appears to be more preoccupied with children than you might imagine. The 36-year-old revealed in an exclusive July interview that she once asked MGK about her own experience as a baby by stating, “Were you breastfed by your mother?”

Now, there’s a reason for this. Megan explained that it’s a “great question” to ask because it can tell you a lot about someone. “It has a lot to do with your psychology and your temperament,” she said. “So I ask things like that.”

Megan like questions that “get deep right away” so that she may learn more about a person.

“If you know me and I know you,” she said, “it’s impossible for me to not know almost everything about you.”

