Meghan and Harry criticized for revealing ‘unfavorable’ Palace conversations

The Royal Family’s private conversations are supposedly being “exposed” by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Johnathan Sacerdoti, a royal specialist and commentator, made these claims in an interview.

In his opening statement, he said, “I think the point is that Meghan and Harry have repeatedly reported on private talks in ways that have been extraordinarily unfavorable to the Royal Family.

“I believe that as a result, people are unsure of what they can say to Meghan and Harry even in private, which is incredibly upsetting on a personal level. Therefore, I think it’s awful that a father and son can’t reconcile if there is a rift because of worry about what will be reported outside.

“Gayle King, for instance, claimed that the alleged racist remark about the Queen wasn’t about the Queen following the Oprah interview. Another source stated that although the brothers had spoken, little progress had been made as of yet.

“These kinds of stories of what must be very private moments make it very difficult for them to have private discussions and resolve their disputes because in type of intra-family negotiations, it just can’t work if portions are given to the press by one side or the other,” says the author.

“And I think the Royal Family has been through that before. We saw that with the Charles and Diana scenario, when there were charges on both sides, that the other side was leaking stuff to the press, in order to sort of play it out in public,” the author continues.

