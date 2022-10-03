Meghan and Harry don’t want to be unpopular

They might not get any more dirt on themselves by disclosing negative “things”.

The couple is proving to be a liability to the monarchy.

It will take a lot of time to build trust.

Advertisement

The Royal Family and the British populace don’t want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to “become any more unpopular.”

Tim Ewart, a former royal editor, commented on the Sussexes’ planned projects and said that the pair might not get any more dirt on themselves by disclosing negative “things” about the Royal Family.

“The version that’s being thrown around here is that the book publisher has said ‘if it hasn’t got any nice material, we’re not interested,'” Tim remarked during his interview with Paul Murray on Sky News. they want favorable information regarding the Royal Family.

However, he continued, “Harry and Meghan have obviously decided that would be improper at this time.

The royal couple is “proving to be a liability to the monarchy,” according to royal analyst Kinsey Schofield, who spoke to media.

It will take a lot of time to build trust, so they should strive toward it if they do want to make their way back in, she said.

Advertisement

It’s not as simple as saying, “We had a death in the family, let’s just move them back in,” in my opinion.

They’ve done bad things, including the Oprah interview, which Kinsey said was as as damaging to the monarchy as Princess Diana’s passing.

That is how negative the response to the Royal Family’s interview with Oprah was.

Also Read Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries release postponed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries delayed until after Queen Elizabeth's...