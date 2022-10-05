Meghan and Prince Harry had “secret engagement” before Palace announcement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were engaged “months” before their interview.

They had been secretly engaged since the end of the summer.

Meghan might have accepted Prince Harry’s proposal before her story was published.

Advertisement

Several people on social media are speculating about if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were actually engaged “months” before the recent disclosure about their engagement jolted the internet.

This accusation was made by royal author Valentine Low in response to the notion that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have concealed their engagement from the British public for several months.

According to the author, “The interview was, in effect, Meghan’s big launch,” according to a quotation by local news channel.

The couple was not officially engaged, but everyone at Kensington Palace was aware that they had been secretly engaged since the end of the summer. Nevertheless, this was Meghan asserting herself in a proactive manner.

This fuels speculation that Meghan Markle might have accepted Prince Harry’s proposal before her story was published.

This information contrasts sharply with a prior statement made by Buckingham Palace, which stated, “His Royal Highness and Ms Markle became engaged in London earlier this month.” The Queen and other members of his family who are close to him have been informed by Prince Harry.

Advertisement

“Prince Harry has also asked Ms. Markle’s parents for their blessing and accepted it.”

Also Read