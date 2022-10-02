Advertisement
Meghan and Prince Harry made a decision to leave Montecito

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning to move from Montecito to the Hope Ranch community.
  • The neighborhood boasts a members-only country club and a golf club.
  • It also includes access to tennis courts, picnic grounds and a network of equestrian trails.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle intend to relocate from Montecito to the Hope Ranch neighbourhood. According to the Santa Barbara News-Press, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking to relocate because their current residence does not “properly accommodate” them. According to the outlet, it is unclear whether the 38-year-old Prince and his wife Meghan have already purchased a new home in the area or are still looking.

Archie and Lilibet’s parents may relocate from Montecito to the Hope Ranch neighbourhood.

According to the Daily Mail, the family of four’s potential new neighbourhood includes not only a members-only country club and a golf club, but also tennis courts, picnic grounds, and a network of equestrian trails.

Hope Ranch is a private community about 10 miles from Montecito, where the couple relocated after leaving their royal jobs in March 2020. Homes in the area are said to be worth more than $20 million.

Meghan and Harry’s alleged relocation efforts come two months after it was revealed that their home had been the target of multiple intruder scares in May.

Also Read

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are proving to be a “liability” to the monarchy
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are proving to be a “liability” to the monarchy

Kinsey Schofield said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are proving to...

