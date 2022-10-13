Advertisement
Meghan Markle accused of using Prince Harry for fame and wealth

Articles
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle caught lying again

  • A royal specialist has alleged that the former Suits actor intentionally targeted a “needy” Prince Harry.
  • Prince Harry has been “damaged” since his mother Princess Diana’s horrific car accident.
  • Biographer Tom Bower stated that Meghan sought ‘money and celebrity’.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who wed in 2018, left the royal family to live a life of their choosing and relocated to the United States to become financially independent.

However, some royal experts believe that Meghan utilized Harry to remain in the public eye.

A royal specialist has alleged that the former Suits actor intentionally targeted a “needy” Prince Harry, who has been “damaged” since his late mother Princess Diana’s horrific car accident.

On Friday’s broadcast of the SiriusXM podcast ‘The Megyn Kelly Show,’ royal biographer Tom Bower stated that Meghan sought ‘wealth and fame.’

The biographer stated to the show’s host: “She wanted wealth and she wanted fame … there’s no doubt she targeted Harry and found someone who was a childhood friend of his who could introduce them.”

