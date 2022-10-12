Meghan Markle accused of whining and complaining in podcast

Meghan Markle was chastised for yet another “eye-rolling” podcast replete with “whinging and complaining”.

Meghan Markle has been chastised for yet another “eye-rolling” podcast replete with “whinging and complaining.”

This is according to royal journalist Rupert Bell and TalkTV’s Julia Hartley-Brewer.

According to sources, Ms Hartley-Brewer began by stating, “She’s whinging and moaning again. There are these stereotypes and I do accept that but she’s talking about how she’s been called these things and isn’t that terrible.”

“Hasn’t she been called these things because of what she’s said and what she’s done rather than because she’s a woman?”

Mr. Bell, on the other hand, added, “Another eye-rolling moment from me there Julia, I have to say. It’s this Californian culture where everything has to be analysed. You’ve got to go see a therapist.”

“Why can’t people sometimes take a look at themselves when they haven’t got a problem? I’m not sure Meghan has got huge problems because she’s living in a million-dollar house and she’s extremely comfortable.”

However, before closing, he said, “But it’s the ‘woe is me’ feeling that she always wants to create. She doesn’t sound happy.”

