Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meghan Markle accused of whining and complaining in podcast

Meghan Markle accused of whining and complaining in podcast

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle accused of whining and complaining in podcast

Who is Meghan Markle’s childhood crush?

Advertisement
  • Meghan Markle was chastised for yet another “eye-rolling” podcast replete with “whinging and complaining”.
  • This is according to royal journalist Rupert Bell and TalkTV’s Julia Hartley-Brewer.
  • Mr Bell said it’s the woe is me feeling that she always wants to create.
Advertisement

Meghan Markle has been chastised for yet another “eye-rolling” podcast replete with “whinging and complaining.”

This is according to royal journalist Rupert Bell and TalkTV’s Julia Hartley-Brewer.

According to sources, Ms Hartley-Brewer began by stating, “She’s whinging and moaning again. There are these stereotypes and I do accept that but she’s talking about how she’s been called these things and isn’t that terrible.”

“Hasn’t she been called these things because of what she’s said and what she’s done rather than because she’s a woman?”

Mr. Bell, on the other hand, added, “Another eye-rolling moment from me there Julia, I have to say. It’s this Californian culture where everything has to be analysed. You’ve got to go see a therapist.”

“Why can’t people sometimes take a look at themselves when they haven’t got a problem? I’m not sure Meghan has got huge problems because she’s living in a million-dollar house and she’s extremely comfortable.”

Advertisement

However, before closing, he said, “But it’s the ‘woe is me’ feeling that she always wants to create. She doesn’t sound happy.”

Also Read

Meghan Markle warned not to steal money from Netflix
Meghan Markle warned not to steal money from Netflix

Tina Brown, a royal novelist and former Vanity Fair editor, revealed this...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story