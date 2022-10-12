Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meghan Markle accused ‘weeping’ over personal issues: ‘Dizzying woman!’

Meghan Markle accused ‘weeping’ over personal issues: ‘Dizzying woman!’

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle accused ‘weeping’ over personal issues: ‘Dizzying woman!’

Meghan Markle accused ‘weeping’ over personal issues: ‘Dizzying woman!’

Advertisement
  • Meghan Markle has been chastised for supposedly ‘crying over her own struggles’ on the podcast despite having guests on it.
  • Freddie Gray, the Spectator’s deputy editor, brought these charges to light.
  • He made the remarks in response to Meghan’s latest Archetypes podcast episode.
Advertisement

Meghan Markle has been chastised for supposedly ‘crying over her own struggles’ on the podcast despite having guests on it.

Freddy Gray, the Spectator’s deputy editor, brought these charges to light.

He made the remarks in response to Meghan Markle’s latest Archetypes podcast episode.

While addressing Meghan’s revelations about the word ‘crazy’ he quoted by saying, “Meghan’s self-absorption is dizzying. The subtext of every female story ends up actually being Meghan’s own struggles.”

“[Meghan] pivots effortlessly back to herself,” He also said, referring to her comment, “‘‘I would love to cry this much. But I’m conditioned to still have a different kind of composure.'”

He also commented on Meghan’s conversation with Deepika Padukone, saying, “Deepika talks rather candidly about her mental health difficulties only for Meghan to chip in helpfully about herself again.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Deepika Padukone DENIES divorce rumours with Ranveer Singh; what she told Meghan Markle
Deepika Padukone DENIES divorce rumours with Ranveer Singh; what she told Meghan Markle

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are Bollywood favourites. Fans drool over their...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story