Meghan Markle has been chastised for supposedly ‘crying over her own struggles’ on the podcast despite having guests on it.

Freddie Gray, the Spectator’s deputy editor, brought these charges to light.

He made the remarks in response to Meghan’s latest Archetypes podcast episode.

While addressing Meghan’s revelations about the word ‘crazy’ he quoted by saying, “Meghan’s self-absorption is dizzying. The subtext of every female story ends up actually being Meghan’s own struggles.”

“[Meghan] pivots effortlessly back to herself,” He also said, referring to her comment, “‘‘I would love to cry this much. But I’m conditioned to still have a different kind of composure.'”

He also commented on Meghan’s conversation with Deepika Padukone, saying, “Deepika talks rather candidly about her mental health difficulties only for Meghan to chip in helpfully about herself again.”

