Meghan Markle admits her Netflix show isn’t what she expected

Meghan Markle has stated that her and Prince Harry’s upcoming Netflix programme, which will be directed by Liz Garbus, is not precisely how she envisioned it.

Meghan revealed some details about the show to Variety in a new cover story, which rumours claim could be a home-style docuseries similar to a reality show.

As rumours regarding the show’s cancellation or postponement circulate, Meghan stated that she is delighted to trust someone like Liz with her and Prince Harry’s tale, even if it may not be portrayed in the way they desired.

“It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director (Liz Garbus) whose work I’ve long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it,” the Duchess of Sussex said.

“But that’s not why we’re telling it. We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens.”

“It’s interesting. My husband has never worked in this industry before. For me, having worked on Suits, it’s so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view. That’s been really fun,” Meghan continued.

According to report, Meghan and Harry have been embroiled in a furious editing fight with Netflix executives, who demand more editing powers than the Sussexes.

