Meghan Markle ‘alone’ bond with Prince Harry

Prince Harry appears to “morph depending on who he’s with,” royal biographer says.

While dating Cressida Bonas, he transformed into a Bohemian prince, according to Duncan Larcombe.

In his marriage to Meghan Markle, it appears she is the driving force in their relationship.

Meghan Markle is the only one driving her relationship with Prince Harry. According to royal expert.

Duncan Larcombe, a royal biographer and author, provided these observations.

Previously, in Prince Harry: The Inside Story, the biographer revealed all of the patterns he noticed in the Duke of Sussex’s personality.

“He got a girlfriend who was from Africa, and before you knew it, Harry was walking around in his bare feet, sitting by campfire, paddling by in the outbacks of Africa,” he said in his most recent interview with Fox News Digital.

While dating Cressida Bonas, he transformed into a Bohemian prince, “going to music festivals dressed in brand new, expensive clothes.”

Mr Larcombe said it as “worrying” since he appears to “morph depending on who he’s with.”

In his marriage to Meghan Markle, it appears she “is the driving force in their relationship, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. It’s a modern thing.”

At the same time, it appears that Prince Harry “had to give up just about everything he ever had in order to make that possible for Meghan.”

“I think Harry’s a very lost soul and has been potentially before his mother died. Harry’s a great guy, but has been very vulnerable to influences.”

“Maybe we can believe Harry’s his own man. Now he calls the shots. It doesn’t look like it. This looks like another example of how Harry has tried to morph himself into what he believes is the vision of normal as the person he’s dating.”

