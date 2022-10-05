Meghan Markle and Harry show deep bond in new images

Misan Harriman posted a photo of the couple holding hands.

The moment was captured during the One Young World Summit’s opening ceremony.

Harry and Meghan was seen holding hands while standing near to one another.

Advertisement

In one of their recent images, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can be seen holding hands and interlocking their fingers, clearly displaying their close relationship and joy.

With magnificent gestures, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did, in fact, send a message to their detractors that nothing could ever separate them and that they always agreed on the best course of action.

Following the release of a new family image of King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, the palace revealed a snapshot of the couple.

Misan Harriman, Harry and Meghan’s photographer, posted a photo of the pair holding hands while standing near to one another.

Harry can be seen in the photo wearing a stunning black suit and tie, and Meghan looks stylish in a red pair of slacks and a red blouse.

Despite the Duchess’s apparent grave demeanor, Harry smiled briefly and softly for the camera. The tender moment was filmed during the One Young World Summit’s opening ceremony.

Advertisement

Harriman posted the Instagram image on Monday with the caption, “The Duke & Duchess of Sussex minutes before attending the opening ceremony of @OneYoungWorld last month.

Some royal enthusiasts and analysts think it’s a way for the Sussexes to let their royal family know that they are fine without them.

Also Read Meghan Markle and Harry wanted to hide their son Archie The birth of Prince Harry's first child Archie was kept under wraps....