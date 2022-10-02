Meghan Markle and Prince Harry “hunting” for a new property

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are finding a new property.

Reports say that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to move out of their big house in Montecito. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been “hunting” for a new home because their current one no longer “properly accommodates” them, according to the Santa Barbara News-Press.

People say that the couple is looking at estates in the Hope Ranch neighborhood.

Hope Ranch is a private community about 10 miles from Montecito. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved there with their son Archie in March 2020, after they gave up their royal duties and moved to the U.S.

The couple now has a daughter named Lilibet Diana, who was born in June of last year. The Daily Mail says that the new neighbourhood Harry and Meghan are looking at has a country club and a golf club for members only, as well as tennis courts, picnic areas, and a network of equestrian trails.

The news that Prince Harry and Meghan are moving comes two months after it was reported that their home had been broken into several times in May.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex just got back to the US after spending time in the UK after Queen Elizabeth’s death. They also went to all the ceremonies to honour the late monarch.

