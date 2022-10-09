Meghan Markle and Prince Harry told to ‘stop playing with fire’

Meghan denounced “toxic” Asian stereotypes in her most recent podcast.

In Kill Bill, Lucy Liu’s character received criticism from Meghan.

Meghan told to see Kill Bill again and stop criticizing classic films.

Meghan Markle, the wife of Prince Harry, has been told that engaging in a “woke war” against Hollywood might have “disastrous consequences” for their own TV and movie production firm.

The Duchess of Sussex denounced “toxic” Asian stereotypes in her most recent Archetypes podcast. In Kill Bill, Lucy Liu’s character received criticism from Meghan.

She is upsetting people by criticising 20-year-old classic films that are based on today’s new “woke” morals, and she isn’t exactly endearing herself to studios that she and Prince Harry would expect to do business with, a studio boss told media.

She’ll be playing with fire if she keeps going, which may be devastating for their business, Archewell.

Last week, Lilibet’s mother attacked the 2002 Austin Powers film Goldmember for “sexually tokenism” Asian women on a Spotify podcast called The Demystification of Dragon Lady.

Later, the Duchess turned her ire toward the 2003 film Kill Bill, in which Lucy Liu plays a villainous crime gang boss, calling it “an example of the destructive dragon-lady Asian stereotype.”

As one of four professional female killers of various ethnicities, Lucy has defended her legendary position, saying: “I might have been wearing a tuxedo and a blonde wig and would still have been labelled a dragon lady.”

According to The Quentin Tarantino Fan Club, Lucy Liu “kills macho and evil men – she is a strong woman,” and Meghan was referred to as “silly” and told to see Kill Bill once more.

