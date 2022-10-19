Meghan Markle has spoken out about her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

She revealed that she felt ‘uncomfortable’ in the days after the broadcast.

Her comments about the royal family were not well received in the UK, increasing her and Prince Harry's estrangement from the family.

Meghan Markle has finally spoken out about her now-famous interview with Oprah Winfrey, revealing that she felt ‘uncomfortable’ in the days after its broadcast.

In an interview with Variety for their latest cover story, Meghan revealed what the days after the interview were like for her and Prince Harry, who almost immediately lost popularity in the UK as a result of it.

According to Meghan, interacting with the public was difficult for her in the days following the interview’s airing in March 2021, especially as she was pregnant with daughter Lilibet Diana and rarely went out.

“Even before the interview, I hadn’t been out because I was so pregnant. The one thing I really remember was Gloria Steinem’s birthday, a few days after it aired. I really wanted to celebrate her at what I thought was just going to be a small and intimate birthday lunch…” Meghan revealed.

“I envisioned it being us eating sandwiches in this cottage she was staying at. Instead, it was an extravaganza — by the way, as she deserves. But… walking into a room alone is never easy for me, and I remember feeling a bit uncomfortable,” she continued.

Meghan went on to add: “But before I could let my uncertainty linger, Pamela Adlon came up to me and greeted me with such warmth and kindness… Maybe it’s just a testament to the kind of company Glo keeps, but I also think these women were extraordinary to ensure I felt so welcomed.”

“It’s like they knew exactly what I needed to feel in that moment. It meant, and still means, so very much to me. The power of sisterhood and female support can never be underestimated,” Meghan said.

It’s worth noting that Meghan’s inflammatory comments about the royal family in her interview with Oprah were not well received in the UK, increasing her and Prince Harry’s estrangement with the family.

