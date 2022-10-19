Meghan Markle called “narcissistic”: “Nobody forced her do it!”

Meghan Markle admits her Netflix show isn’t what she expected
Meghan revealed some details about the show to Variety. It will be...
Meghan Markle has been urged not to bite the hand that feeds her during her struggling acting days by making assertions about ‘brains over beauty.’
Angela Levin, a royal specialist and commentator, provided these views.
She began by admitting to the report, “Meghan did it for so long. She thinks ‘it’s a terrible thing what they got women to do, she was valued for her beauty not her brains.”
“She grabbed the jobs because she didn’t have any other ones. Meghan didn’t have to do it, nobody made her,” she continued.
“If she’s got the brains, why didn’t she think: ‘this is about beauty and I’m not doing it’.”
“She did it. She did it with lots of different companies over a while because it was her way of earning money. Meghan doesn’t want to admit that because she thinks she’s too grand for it.”
