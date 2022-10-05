Advertisement
Meghan Markle calls Royal Family ‘loud voice from small place’

Meghan Markle calls Royal Family ‘loud voice from small place’

Meghan Markle calls Royal Family ‘loud voice from small place’
  • Meghan Markle is under fire for allegedly making fun of the Royal Family.
  • She discussed Asian women’s desire to be perceived as ‘strange’.
  • You are far superior to any archetype.
Meghan Markle is under fire for allegedly making fun of the Royal Family in her most recent podcast episode.

This assertion was made by the former royal in her new Spotify podcast, Archetypes.

It discussed both the misrepresentation of Asian women and the desire to be perceived as “strange.”

She is even charged with sneakily making fun of the Royal Family while making her confession.

According to reports, Meghan Markle began by asking her regular guest, “You want to be odd, or be sponge-like? Be foolish or courageous? Be enquiring?

Or maybe uncertain and self-conscious on some days yet courageous and strong on others? You are free to do whatever you choose.

Just be who you are, regardless of what any societal framework, archetype, or loud voices coming from a remote location instructs you to be.

She also said, “Be yourself, your full whole layered self, sometimes quirky, sometimes great, but always your best and true self,” before she came to an end. Be who you are. You are far superior to any archetype.

