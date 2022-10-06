Meghan Markle ‘colossal error’ alienated palace advisers

Meghan Markle’s desire to sue a UK newspaper caused her to alienate herself from the Buckingham Palace personnel.

Biographer Valentine Low claims that she was counselled against filing a copyright claim against sources.

In his new book Courtiers, due out in October 2022, author Valentine Low claims that the Duchess of Sussex was counselled against filing a copyright claim against sources.

Meghan, according to the journalist, “was determined to go ahead” and would ask, “Why is nobody listening to me?”

“Everyone else was equally determined to talk her out of it,” Valentine wrote. “Then, when the couple spent time that summer with Elton John and David Furnish, the solution presented itself to them: get another lawyer.”

“Schillings, a firm Elton had used before, had a reputation for being the most aggressive libel firm in Britain, as well as for charging eye-watering fees. Meghan dumped Harbottle & Lewis and was introduced to Schillings by Elton. She was on her way to court,” the biographer added.

The book also said that it “marked another step in the distancing of Meghan from her palace advisors.”

“After Meghan dropped Gerrard Tyrrell, none of the household was kept in the loop about what was happening with any potential legal action,” Low stated.

“None of them knew that the duchess was suing The Mail on Sunday until they were in South Africa. The team was aghast.”

“They thought it was a colossal mistake, not least because it threatened to derail the rest of the tour. There was, however, very little they could do about it.”

