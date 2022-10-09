Meghan Markle criticized ‘iconic movies’ for ‘toxic’ Asian stereotypes

Meghan is upsetting people by criticizing 20-year-old classic films.

She is not endearing herself to studios.

Meghan discussed how Asian women in the movies were “sexually tokenized”.

To succeed in Hollywood, Meghan Markle must carefully consider the words she uses.

The Duchess of Sussex is upsetting people by criticizing 20-year-old classic films based on today’s new “woke” morals, according to a studio executive who spoke about her yesterday. She is also not exactly endearing herself to studios that she and Prince Harry might expect to do business with.

She will be playing with fire if she keeps going, and it might be devastating for their business, Archewell, they said.

This comes after Meghan discussed how Asian women in the movies were “sexually tokenized” in episode four of her podcast Archetypes.

The Duchess railed against Hollywood, saying: “Movies like Austin Powers and Kill Bill portrayed these Asian women as overly sexualized or hostile. There are plenty other examples besides these two as well.

The East Asian temptress known as “the dragon woman” is described as being both lethal and tantalising in her strange foreign allure. However, this harmful stereotyping of Asian women doesn’t just stop when the credits start to roll.

