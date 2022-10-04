Meghan Markle discusses her mother Doria’s visit to a Korean spa

Meghan Markle visited a Korean spa with her mother Doria Ragland.

She said it was “a very humbling experience for a girl going through puberty”.

Meghan discussed the “Dragon Lady” myth with comedian Margaret Cho and writer and commentator Lisa Ling.

After expressing she enjoyed learning about various cultures, Prince Harry’s bride recalled going to a Korean spa with her mother, Doria Ragland.

She stated, “Now, for those of you who haven’t been before, it’s a very humbling experience for a girl going through puberty. Because you enter a room with women from age nine to maybe 90, all walking around naked and waiting to get a body scrub on one of these tables that are all lined up in a row.”

“All I wanted was a bathing suit! But you are not allowed, by the way. And once I was over that adolescent embarrassment my mum and I would go upstairs, sit in a room and we would have a steaming bowl of the most delicious noodles.”

Meghan noted that this was part of her understanding of Asian culture growing up, and she had been unaware of the more detrimental prejudices encountered by Asian women for many years.

