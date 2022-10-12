Advertisement
Meghan Markle discusses “previous life” in farewell to Hollywood

Articles
  • Meghan Markle has intimated that she would never return to Hollywood.
  • She describes her acting career with Deepika and Constance Wu as her “past life” Meghan left the UK in 2020 after standing down as a senior royal.
  • The Duchess relocated to the United States with Harry.
Meghan Markle reinforced her life as a humanitarian. In the most recent episode of Archetypes.

The Duchess of Sussex, a former actress, has intimated that she would never return to Hollywood now that she has married Prince Harry.

Meghan described her acting career with Deepika Padukone and Constance Wu in a new edition of her podcast as her “past life.”

This comes after Perez Hilton, a journalist, predicted Meghan might return to Hollywood after leaving the royal family.

“I definitely see her going back into acting. Absolutely. But, it will be: This is my passion project — things that she’s also a producer on that she really wants to get out there into the world.”

Meghan departed the United Kingdom in 2020 after standing down as a senior royal. The Duchess then relocated to the United States with Harry.

