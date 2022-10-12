Meghan Markle discusses “previous life” in farewell to Hollywood

Meghan Markle has intimated that she would never return to Hollywood.

The Duchess relocated to the United States with Harry.

Meghan Markle reinforced her life as a humanitarian. In the most recent episode of Archetypes.

The Duchess of Sussex, a former actress, has intimated that she would never return to Hollywood now that she has married Prince Harry.

Meghan described her acting career with Deepika Padukone and Constance Wu in a new edition of her podcast as her “past life.”

This comes after Perez Hilton, a journalist, predicted Meghan might return to Hollywood after leaving the royal family.

“I definitely see her going back into acting. Absolutely. But, it will be: This is my passion project — things that she’s also a producer on that she really wants to get out there into the world.”

