Meghan Markle discusses Queen’s death and the aftermath

Meghan Markle opens up about her husband Prince Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, dying away.

She describes her as a “shining example of female leadership”.

Meghan says she is grateful to have been able to spend time with her grandson’s grandmother.

Meghan Markle has spoken out about her husband Prince Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, dying away, giving light on the days after her death and building up to her state burial.

Queen Elizabeth, the longest-serving queen in British history, died on September 8, 2022, at the age of 96, after a 70-year reign that Meghan described as a “shining example of female leadership.”

Just a month after the Queen’s passing, Meghan told Variety in their latest cover story, “There’s been such an outpouring of love and support. I’m really grateful that I was able to be with my husband to support him, especially during that time.”

“What’s so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts.”

Meghan then stated, “Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like. I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her.”

