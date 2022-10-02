Meghan Markle disliked the Royal Family?

Meghan Markle ‘didn’t understand how the British tabloids and the Royal Family worked’.

Johnathan Sacerdoti issued these allegations in an interview with Express UK.

He claims that Meghan didn’t know how the royals worked with the press, and then when she learned.

Meghan Markle, according to reports, never learned how the Royal Family works with the press. In an interview with Express UK, royal expert and commentator Johnathan Sacerdoti made these allegations.

“She said in previous interviews that she didn’t understand how the British tabloids and the Royal Family worked when she entered into this,” he began. And so she may not have realised how this worked in the UK and internationally in terms of royalty.”

“In any case, I believe she admitted in the past that she didn’t know how the royals worked with the press, and then when she did, she didn’t like them.”

