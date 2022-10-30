Meghan Markle eclipses the “magnificent” period of the Queen

The only thing [that] Meghan offered in tribute to Her Majesty in that interview was her excellent example of female leadership,

The mother of two spoke about the Queen as if she were a friend.

She was nothing more to her than a Nicola Sturgen or a Nancy Clearly,

Advertisement

A royal expert said that during her recent interview with Variety, Meghan Markle was accused of putting Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy in the shade.

Lee Cohen, a royal commentator, said that the Suits star stayed “true to form” by talking about herself instead of promoting the legacy of the late monarch.

Then, as Lee said to the press, “The profound loss of the beloved, longest-serving British monarch ever, and her husband’s [Harry’s] grandmother, caused Meghan to focus true to form on herself in this interview rather than on the qualities and legacy of the magnificent Queen and the era shaped by her reign.”

“The only thing [that] Meghan offered in tribute to Her Majesty in that interview was her excellent example of female leadership,” he said.

The expert said that the mother of two spoke about the Queen as if she were a friend. “She was nothing more to her than a Nicola Sturgen or a Nancy

Also Read The humiliation of King Charles by his own son Prince Harry? The Duke of Sussex is rumoured to want to shame his own...

Advertisement

Clearly, the great reign and [Queen] Elizabeth II’s skilful stewardship of Britain’s history and institutions were lost on Ms. Markle, “he added.

“As was the deep bond felt by Britons and those throughout the Commonwealth [and] Meghan’s grandmother-in-law.”