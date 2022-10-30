Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meghan Markle eclipses the “magnificent” period of the Queen

Meghan Markle eclipses the “magnificent” period of the Queen

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle eclipses the “magnificent” period of the Queen

Meghan Markle & Queen

Advertisement
  • The only thing [that] Meghan offered in tribute to Her Majesty in that interview was her excellent example of female leadership,
  • The mother of two spoke about the Queen as if she were a friend.
  • She was nothing more to her than a Nicola Sturgen or a Nancy  Clearly,
Advertisement

A royal expert said that during her recent interview with Variety, Meghan Markle was accused of putting Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy in the shade.

Lee Cohen, a royal commentator, said that the Suits star stayed “true to form” by talking about herself instead of promoting the legacy of the late monarch.

Then, as Lee said to the press, “The profound loss of the beloved, longest-serving British monarch ever, and her husband’s [Harry’s] grandmother, caused Meghan to focus true to form on herself in this interview rather than on the qualities and legacy of the magnificent Queen and the era shaped by her reign.”

“The only thing [that] Meghan offered in tribute to Her Majesty in that interview was her excellent example of female leadership,” he said.

The expert said that the mother of two spoke about the Queen as if she were a friend. “She was nothing more to her than a Nicola Sturgen or a Nancy

Also Read

The humiliation of King Charles by his own son Prince Harry?
The humiliation of King Charles by his own son Prince Harry?

The Duke of Sussex is rumoured to want to shame his own...

Advertisement

Clearly, the great reign and [Queen] Elizabeth II’s skilful stewardship of Britain’s history and institutions were lost on Ms. Markle, “he added.

“As was the deep bond felt by Britons and those throughout the Commonwealth [and] Meghan’s grandmother-in-law.”

 

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story