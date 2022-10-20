Meghan Markle giving ‘certifications’ in form of ‘PR masterclasses’

Meghan Markle professional prospects have collapsed
Meghan Markle has been under fire for apparently having a failing career....
Meghan Markle, according to royal experts, has given admirers all around the world a “master class” in public relations.
In an interview with Variety Magazine, public relations specialist Amanda Platell shared these thoughts.
Ms Platell started off by saying, “Meghan’s latest video, released yesterday alongside a soul-searching interview in Variety magazine, shows her to be a truly consummate PR professional. What an operator: what a phenomenon!”
Meghan, according to the expert, “show herself to be a mistress of the dewy eye, of winsome empathy, of kindness, of wifely virtues, of sisterhood.”
