  Meghan Markle giving 'certifications' in form of 'PR masterclasses'
Meghan Markle giving ‘certifications’ in form of ‘PR masterclasses’

Articles
Meghan Markle accused of faking ordinary ‘wifey’ look

  • Meghan Markle’s latest video shows her to be a consummate PR professional, says Amanda Platell.
  • The Duchess of Cambridge has given admirers all around the world a “master class” in public relations.
  • Ms Platell: “What an operator: what a phenomenon!”.
Meghan Markle, according to royal experts, has given admirers all around the world a “master class” in public relations.

In an interview with Variety Magazine, public relations specialist Amanda Platell shared these thoughts.

Ms Platell started off by saying, “Meghan’s latest video, released yesterday alongside a soul-searching interview in Variety magazine, shows her to be a truly consummate PR professional. What an operator: what a phenomenon!”

Meghan, according to the expert, “show herself to be a mistress of the dewy eye, of winsome empathy, of kindness, of wifely virtues, of sisterhood.”

Next Story