Meghan Markle has been accused of making ‘massively egotistical’

Edition: English
Edition: English

Meghan Markle asked to ‘stop complaining already’

  • Royal commentator Nile Gardiner accused Meghan Markle of making ‘pointless’ and ‘massively narcissistic’ remarks.
  • “Another completely pointless, massively egotistical, hubris-filled podcast from Meghan,” he tweeted.
  • “Raise your hand if you’ve ever been called crazy or hysterical,” she asked her listeners.
Meghan Markle is being chastised for making ‘pointless’ and ‘massively narcissistic’ remarks.

In an editorial article, royal commentator Nile Gardiner made these accusations.

He tweeted the allegation, which said, “Another completely pointless, massively egotistical, hubris-filled podcast from Meghan Markle.”

This is in response to Meghan Markle’s recent podcast broadcast, in which she informed listeners, “Raise your hand if you’ve ever been called crazy or hysterical, or what about nuts? Insane, out of your mind, completely irrational, OK? You get the point.”

“Now, if we were all in the same room and could see each other, I think it would be pretty easy to see. Just how many of us have our hands up? By the way, me too,” she stated before finishing.

