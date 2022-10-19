Advertisement
Meghan Markle has been scolded for making ‘bimbo’ claims

Meghan Markle’s diet choices create frenzy on internet

  • Claudia responded on Instagram to Meghan Markle’s claims that she was ‘reduced to a bimbo’ while on the show.
  • She stated, Deal or No Deal never treated us like bimbos.
  • We got so many opportunities because of that show.
Claudia Jordan, Meghan Markle’s Deal or No Deal co-star, has reacted to the royal’s ‘bimbo’ allegations in her latest Archetypes episode.

Claudia responded on Instagram to Meghan Markle’s claims that she was ‘reduced to a bimbo’ while on the show.

She stated, “For clarity – yes getting a modeling gig on a game show isn’t necessarily about your intellect.”

“But every show, the executive producers picked five models with the most outgoing and fun personalities to place mics on, who they knew would engage with the contestants.”

“And Deal or No Deal never treated us like bimbos. We got so many opportunities because of that show.”

She continued, “This isn’t attack on Meghan cause Lord knows I’ve been defending this woman in the media for years, and I still will, but I just didn’t want any misunderstanding about the climate and environment on the Deal or no Deal set.”

“And I’m especially protective of [host] Howie Mandel, who was nothing but kind and respectful to all 26 of us.”

