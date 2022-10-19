Meghan Markle has been scolded for making ‘bimbo’ claims

No support from King Charles for Harry, Meghan Markle
King Charles has 'no intention' of backing down from his battle with...
Claudia Jordan, Meghan Markle’s Deal or No Deal co-star, has reacted to the royal’s ‘bimbo’ allegations in her latest Archetypes episode.
Claudia responded on Instagram to Meghan Markle’s claims that she was ‘reduced to a bimbo’ while on the show.
She stated, “For clarity – yes getting a modeling gig on a game show isn’t necessarily about your intellect.”
“But every show, the executive producers picked five models with the most outgoing and fun personalities to place mics on, who they knew would engage with the contestants.”
“And Deal or No Deal never treated us like bimbos. We got so many opportunities because of that show.”
She continued, “This isn’t attack on Meghan cause Lord knows I’ve been defending this woman in the media for years, and I still will, but I just didn’t want any misunderstanding about the climate and environment on the Deal or no Deal set.”
Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.