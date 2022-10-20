Meghan Markle has “no guilt” for Queen Elizabeth’s heartache

Meghan Markle being chastised for allegedly showing no remorse when interacting with Queen Elizabeth in her dying hours.

Richard Eden said she showed an ‘almost total lack of contrition’ for any heartache she might have caused the late monarch.

Former Suits actress Meghan told Variety how it was ‘so beautiful’ to look at the legacy the Queen was able to leave.

Advertisement

Meghan Markle is being chastised for allegedly showing no remorse when interacting with Queen Elizabeth in her dying hours.

Richard Eden, a royal analyst and specialist, made these statements on his own Twitter account.

He also cited a David Wilkies piece that made a similar claim, saying, “Duchess of Sussex has paid tribute to the Queen as the ‘most shining example’ of ‘female leadership’.”

“But – in an apparent acknowledgement of tensions in the Royal Family – she also described her death as a ‘complicated time’. Yet Meghan has showed an almost total lack of contrition for any heartache she might have caused the late monarch.”

“Now former Suits actress Meghan has told US entertainment magazine Variety how it was ‘so beautiful’ to look at the legacy the Queen was able to leave ‘on so many fronts’.”

“Certainly, in terms of female leadership, [Queen Elizabeth] is the most shining example of what that looks like.” Meghan was quoted as saying in Variety magazine.

Advertisement

“I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her. It’s been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, ‘Now she’s reunited with her husband’.”

Also Read Meghan Markle told to follow Queen’s “fine words” in memoir Meghan Markle recently paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. A royal expert...