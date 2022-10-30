Advertisement
Meghan Markle has ‘two sides’ to her personality: Rachel Lugo

Queen Elizabeth closely monitored Meghan's spending

  • Rachel Lugo discussed the royal family in a recent interview.
  • She feels that Meghan Markle appears to have “two different sides” to her personality.
  • The reality TV star hopes that Prince Harry and Prince William can repair their relationship.
According to British reality TV star Rachel Lugo, who discussed the royal family in a recent interview, Meghan Markle appears to have “two different sides” to her personality.

Rachel recently opened out to The Daily Star about how she felt about Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who infamously abandoned the royal family for a life in Hollywood in the 2020 film Megxit.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire star expressed her desire for Prince Harry and Prince William to reconcile, stating, “I just hope the two brothers become close again because something could happen at any time and it’s just very sad when families become fractured, there’s not much you can’t talk through, and apologize for.”

She then commented on Meghan, who has been blamed for a long time for the breach between Harry and William, and stated, “I stay very impartial to that because no one ever really knows because you can’t tell what the press are saying whether it’s right.”

Rachel said, “There are always two sides, we all loved her when she was in Suits and it’s almost like that was a role she was playing and she was then put into the other role with the family.”

The reality star also recounted a conversation she had with her son regarding Prince Harry’s exclusion from his grandmother’s burial in September.

Rachel stated, “I said to him what are your thoughts on Harry not wearing his uniform at the Queen’s funeral and we both agreed it was a real shame because he’s done two tours of Afghanistan and he’s earned the uniform and the right to wear it.”

