Meghan Markle has warned that ‘kissing and telling’ never works

Richard Fitzwilliams shared his observations.

They would be worried about their public perception.

Meghan Markle delivered a grave warning about continuing to ‘kiss and tell’ despite the continuous damage to her ‘reputation.’

In an interview with the report, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams shared his observations.

He began by saying, “Meghan and Harry have an interest in having a portrayal where they are philanthropic. And there’s nothing philanthropic about too much kiss and tell. Especially with the passing of the Queen.”

“They would be worried about their public perception. In America, the Queen was enormously respected and they know that.”

“The question is: public perception is very important to them. They are very highly thought of in a lot of circles.”

