Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meghan Markle hires ‘talented’ writer to fact-check podcast

Meghan Markle hires ‘talented’ writer to fact-check podcast

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle hires ‘talented’ writer to fact-check podcast

Meghan Markle extremely happy to be partners with VING

Advertisement
  • Meghan Markle is said to have collaborated with American writer Nicole Pasulka.
  • She will fact-check her Spotify podcast Archetypes.
  • Nicole previously wrote the book ‘How You Get Famous,’ which is described as a “deep dive into New York city’s underground drag scene”.
Advertisement

Meghan Markle is said to have collaborated with American writer Nicole Pasulka to fact-check her Spotify podcast Archetypes.

In a post for her website, Nicole said, “I write about criminal justice, activism, race, music, business, queer culture, and gender for Harper’s, NPR, The Believer, Mother Jones, New York, Vice, Hazlitt, and BuzzFeed.”

Nicole previously wrote the book ‘How You Get Famous,’ which is described as a “deep dive into New York city’s underground drag scene.”

“Meghan hasn’t chosen a run-of-the-mill recruit but a young and highly talented American writer, Nicole Pasulka, whose interests closely mirror her own.” Richard Eden remarked on the Duchess of Sussex’s latest decision.

According to the expert, there is present “no suggestion” that Meghan will enlist Nicole for any other endeavour outside the podcast.

Also Read

Meghan Markle ‘jealous’ of Kate, William’s picture with King
Meghan Markle ‘jealous’ of Kate, William’s picture with King

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are 'jealous' of Kate Middleton and Prince...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Saboor Aly shows off her ethereal charm in festive red clothes
Saboor Aly shows off her ethereal charm in festive red clothes
Sinitta uses fake age on dating app
Sinitta uses fake age on dating app
Alizeh Shah recently shared sun kissed pictures on social media
Alizeh Shah recently shared sun kissed pictures on social media
Prince Harry's memoir a 'blessing in disguise' ?
Prince Harry's memoir a 'blessing in disguise' ?
SHC mandates to remove Mehwish Hayat's defamatory posts
SHC mandates to remove Mehwish Hayat's defamatory posts
Prince Harry 'blames others for everything that goes wrong'
Prince Harry 'blames others for everything that goes wrong'
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story