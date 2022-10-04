Meghan Markle hires ‘talented’ writer to fact-check podcast

Meghan Markle extremely happy to be partners with VING

Meghan Markle is said to have collaborated with American writer Nicole Pasulka.

She will fact-check her Spotify podcast Archetypes.

Nicole previously wrote the book ‘How You Get Famous,’ which is described as a “deep dive into New York city’s underground drag scene”.

In a post for her website, Nicole said, “I write about criminal justice, activism, race, music, business, queer culture, and gender for Harper’s, NPR, The Believer, Mother Jones, New York, Vice, Hazlitt, and BuzzFeed.”

“Meghan hasn’t chosen a run-of-the-mill recruit but a young and highly talented American writer, Nicole Pasulka, whose interests closely mirror her own.” Richard Eden remarked on the Duchess of Sussex’s latest decision.

According to the expert, there is present “no suggestion” that Meghan will enlist Nicole for any other endeavour outside the podcast.

