Meghan Markle in support for Iranian women

Meghan Markle pays a touching tribute to her daughter Lilibet
Meghan and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet will "aspire slightly higher" than a...
Meghan Markle stood in support of Iranian women and girls while wearing the Farsi phrase “Women, Life, Freedom.”
The Duchess of Sussex was photographed with two Iranians on Tuesday: Archewell President Mandana Dayani and EVP of Global Communications Ashley Hansen.
Dayani uploaded the image to Instagram with the message, “Women, life Freedom. Allies have shown up in so many forms over the past month since the death of Masha Amini. I am so grateful to work with incredible women like Meghan Markle and my fellow Iranian colleague and friend, Ashley Momtaheni.”
