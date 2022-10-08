Advertisement
Meghan Markle is changing Prince Harry into a “debauched wild man”

Articles
Meghan Markle is changing Prince Harry into a “debauched wild man”

  • Meghan Markle has been accused of turning Prince Harry into a ‘debauched wild man’.
  • Royal author and commentator Valentine Low issued the claim.
  • Mr Low said that at the time, it was nothing to worry about: just something to keep an eye on.
Meghan Markle is currently under fire for allegedly turning Prince Harry into a “debauched wild man.”

According to the Daily Mail, this claim was made by Valentine Low, a royal author and commentator.

“The younger prince was a dashing figure, flying an Apache helicopter, and was heavily committed in the area of children’s health, with charities like Well Child,” Mr Low claimed. But he was also a bit of a wild child.”

“It was easy to forgive Harry’s transgressions when he was young.” But when does a wild lad turn into a seedy old roué?”

“At the time, it was nothing to be concerned about: just something to be aware of.”

“Of course, the problem would eventually resolve itself, but not in the way that Lowther-Pinkerton or anyone else anticipated.”

“The wild lad died the day Harry met Meghan Markle,” he finished.

