The former Good Morning Britain host had acquaintance with Meghan before she married Prince Harry.

Piers claims he has a ‘fixation’ on the life of the mother-of-two.

Sussex squad hit back at Morgan for his unhinged obsession with the Duchess.

Piers Morgan made a serious accusation against Meghan Markle, claiming that she is’systematically attempting to harm the Royal Family and the monarchy.’

The Sussex team reacted angrily to the former Good Morning Britain (GMB) host’s remarks, accusing him of being obsessed with the Duchess.

Despite being extremely vocal about his views on numerous occasions over the years, Morgan rejected the claims.

Piers, who knew Meghan before she married Prince Harry, says it’s ‘naive’ to think he’s obsessed with the mother-of-life. two’s

‘She’s deliberately made herself, along with Harry, a big story for the last few years,’ Morgan told the Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine. My job, both on the morning show and in my newspaper columns, is to comment on the news.’

‘I haven’t written about them any more than other columnists,’ he defended. It’s just that everyone knows I knew her before she met Harry. They know she never spoke to me again after meeting him, which I thought was quite rude and strange.’

Morgan went on to say that he “can’t pretend” that his first meeting with the Suits star “hasn’t informed my view of what her character’s like.”

He also claims to have ‘tried to be fair,’ but believes it’s’very difficult in her case,’ adding that “at her core, you’ve got somebody who is quite malevolent, who is systematically attempting to damage the Royal Family and the monarchy.”

However, Meghan and Harry’s supporters, known as the Sussex squad, have reacted angrily to Morgan’s remarks about the Duchess.

