Meghan Markle is ‘too common’ to cause the Royal Family to ‘care’

Etonian interior designer Nicky Haslam issued this insight.

He began by branding the former Duchess of Sussex, a “frightfully common” woman.

Haslam even slipped in a jibe against Meghan’s wedding gown and claimed, “I didn’t very much like her dress.

Advertisement

Meghan Markle has recently been accused of becoming “too common” for the Royal Family to “care.”

According to the Daily Mail, this insight was provided by Old Etonian interior designer Nicky Haslam.

He started by referring to the former Duchess of Sussex as a “frightfully common” woman.

“They’re terrifyingly common. “It would have been terrible if that huge lump [Meghan’s father] had been there,” he was quoted as saying during his interview.

“The royals probably don’t know what to do with them,” but “one person who wasn’t common was her mother.”

Before concluding, he made a dig at Meghan’s wedding gown, saying, “I didn’t like her dress — it didn’t fit, among other things.” It should have been made of a lighter material; it appeared to be made of concrete.”

Advertisement

Also Read Kate pays touching tribute to Meghan Markle on royal visit Kate Middleton made a stealth gesture to sister-in-law Meghan Markle. Princess of...