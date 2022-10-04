Advertisement
Meghan Markle 'jealous' of Kate, William's picture with King

Meghan Markle ‘jealous’ of Kate, William’s picture with King

Articles
Meghan Markle ‘jealous’ of Kate, William’s picture with King

Meghan Markle ‘jealous’ of Kate, William’s picture with King

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ‘jealous’ of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s new photo with Charles and Camilla.
  • The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their own photo just days after the new King Charles stood for an official royal family portrait.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been accused of being ‘jealous’ of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s new picture with King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, after the publication of their own new photograph.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat for the exquisite shot with friend and photographer Misan Harriman, just days after the new King Charles stood with his wife Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton for an official royal family portrait.

Harriman posted the picture on Instagram with the comment, “The Duke & Duchess of Sussex moments before attending the opening ceremony of @OneYoungWorld last month.”

While many chastised the pair for overshadowing the royals by sharing the photo so soon after them, one online commenter pointed out that Prince Harry seemed to ‘hide behind’ Meghan in the majority of their official images.

“Why do all the photos of Harry and Meghan have her in front and him hiding in the back?” said one Twitter user, while another suggested that the fresh royal snapshot must have triggered Meghan’s ‘jealousy.’

“Surprise surprise!!! Her jealousy raises its ugly head!!!! Harry and Meghan release photos after Royal Family’s new portrait,”  wrote the user.

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry security at risk as Montecito targeted by gang
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry security at risk as Montecito targeted by gang

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's security at risk as Montecito is targeted by...

