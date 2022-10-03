Meghan Markle, Kate tensions exposed by body language

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton demonstrated significant tensions between each other during their stroll outside Windsor after the Queen’s death. According to a body language expert

Meghan, Kate, and their husbands Prince Harry and William were to Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022, to greet mourners two days after Queen Elizabeth’s death; it was their first united appearance since Megxit in 2020.

Naturally, royal fans and body language specialists watched the moment in detail, with one concluding that Meghan and Kate’s body language was more frigid than warm and united.

“I want to bring out that, look at this, where is Meghan looking?” said Jesus Enrique Rosas, also known as The Body Language Guy on YouTube. “Why is she staring at Catherine?”

Jesus went on to say that Megan gave Kate a “side eye” and had “tensions in her neck,” and that the Duchess of Sussex seemed “afraid” of the future Princess of Wales.

