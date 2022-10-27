Meghan Markle modifies her “narrative” using “American media”

Kinsey Schofield said she used the 41-year-Archetypes to retaliate against unpleasant comments.

This podcast is her ambiguous response to Tom Bower and Valentine Low’s criticism.

The expert claimed the mother of two is using the podcast to present herself.

A royal expert said that Meghan Markle has been “using American media” to change her own “story.”

Kinsey Schofield said that the 41-year-old’s Archetypes were a way for her to fight back against hurtful claims.

“This seems really transparent that she is using American media,” she stated.

“She is utilising this podcast to respond vaguely to accusations that both Tom Bower and Valentine Low have made against her in their recent books,” the expert kept going.

“She wants you to know that she is not a bully, she is just an assertive woman, and you are going to have to come to your own conclusions on whether or not that is the truth.”

“She’s clearly using this podcast as a vehicle to respond to some of those accusations in a way that is not as blatant as a sit-down Oprah interview,” she said.

The expert said that the mother of two is “She’s trying to paint a picture of who she wants the world to see her as through this podcast.”