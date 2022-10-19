Meghan Markle recently shared her thoughts on Archie and Lilibet’s interest in acting after their mother’s Deal or No Deal days.

Meghan Markle recently shared her thoughts on Archie and Lilibet's interest in acting after their mother's Deal or No Deal days.

Meghan Markle revealed these details in a recent interview.

Meghan Markle revealed these details in a recent interview.

When questioned about Archie and Lilibet’s future performing careers, she replied, “Great!”, especially because “When you become a parent, you genuinely want your kids to find the things that bring them complete joy.”

“They’re our kids, obviously, and they’re part of a legacy and a tradition and a family that will have other expectations. But I want them to be able to carve out their own path. If it’s the entertainment industry, great. And also, good luck.”

“There are so many people that will talk about what opened the door for my children. But it still takes talent and a lot of grit. We’re creating multidimensional, interesting, kind, creative people. That’s who our kids are.”

